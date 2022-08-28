Deals
7-year-old shot and killed during family gathering, Atlanta police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police said that a child was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting happened at Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Any death is tragic but when a child is involved, it really hits close to home,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. with APD.

Police are now searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl.

“What we know the investigation it was a domestic incident that escalated during this escalation we learned that there was an exchange of gunfire. During this exchange of gunfire that’s where our victim was hit so we are asking everyone that was here we know there was a kind of a family gathering,” explained Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

“The walls here are so thin, that easily could’ve killed any of the adjoining neighbors,”” said neighbor Zachary Fischer.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the possible suspect, but say they want to capture the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“We know at least one male left the location trying to learn his involvement some family members did stay on scene and multiple gunshots fired,” Deputy Chief Hamtpon added.

“This is why I walk around the property with a gun,” said Fischer.

CBS46 will continue to monitor developments on this story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

