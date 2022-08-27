“Two hours and 15 minutes of my day”: Athens parents voices frustration with lack of bus transportation for Athens High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”As a single mom, it puts me into a predicament of having to leave work in the middle of the day, come home, take my kids home, then go back to work.”

April Najmeh recently moved to Athens with her 16-year old and 14 year old children. Upon enrolling her kids to Athens High School, she learned that there has never been bus transportation for its high school. It is a major inconvenience since school started two weeks ago and April works in Huntsville.

“Going to school, it’s 10 -- let’s see, 10, 30 -- 45 minutes to drop them off and to go home,” she says. “And then back and forth so -- it’s about an hour and a half -- that’s right at... two hours and 15 minutes of my day.”

Walking home isn’t an option for her kids since they are miles away from school grounds. But the gas leak that has kept students virtual since Wednesday has actually been a blessing in disguise for April. However, it has also left her perplexed.

“I asked about the online schooling whenever I found out there were no buses and they said they didn’t have that option, so now that there’s a gas leak, they actually have that option,” April explained. “I’m not sure how that works.”

Athens High School has a student body of nearly 12-hundred and with Limestone county being the fastest growing county in the state right now, that number is likely to increase.

In a statement from Athens City Schools Superintendent, Beth Patton, she says in part, “Traditionally, the number of parents requesting bus services has not been large enough to justify the purchase and operation of additional buses.” Patton also cited a lack of bus drivers available to do the job.

At the Board of Education meeting, April tells me she has been offered no solutions for her commuting woes.

Meantime, Athens High School prepares to bring students back to campus Monday if its gas lead issue is resolved.

