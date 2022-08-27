Tennessee loses to Hawaii 5-1, will face Asia Pacific
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League Baseball team lost 5-1 to Hawaii on Saturday.
The Nolensville Little League Baseball team will continue their run through the Little League series on last time on Sunday facing Taiwan with the Asia-Pacific region for the consolation third-place game.
The only team to beat Tennessee was Hawaii, which did it twice.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.