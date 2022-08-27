Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Tennessee loses to Hawaii 5-1, will face Asia Pacific


Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after...
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League Baseball team lost 5-1 to Hawaii on Saturday.

The Nolensville Little League Baseball team will continue their run through the Little League series on last time on Sunday facing Taiwan with the Asia-Pacific region for the consolation third-place game.

The only team to beat Tennessee was Hawaii, which did it twice.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

48 Blitz
48 Blitz: Check out all the Week 1 scores
Decatur beats Austin, 28-14 in week 1.
Decatur defeats Austin in week 1
Albertville won, 41-30 in week 1.
Albertville beats Boaz in week 1
Colbert County beat Sheffield, 51-20 in week 1.
Colbert County beats Sheffield in week 1