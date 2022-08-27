Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday!

Cloud coverage has most cleared across N. Alabama with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s.

Really staying clear for most of the morning hours of your Saturday into the afternoon.

Back to a hot and steamy set-up for the day.

A few showers possible late this afternoon. In the upper 80s/ lower 90s for highs.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

A drier trend as we finish the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave.
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
Suspect charged with capital murder for killing married couple

Latest News

WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
Overcast W/ Chances for Rain
Friday Afternoon Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warmer temps with storm chances for Friday & your weekend
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast