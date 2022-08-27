Saturday Morning Forecast

Happy Saturday!

Cloud coverage has most cleared across N. Alabama with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s.

Really staying clear for most of the morning hours of your Saturday into the afternoon.

Back to a hot and steamy set-up for the day.

A few showers possible late this afternoon. In the upper 80s/ lower 90s for highs.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

A drier trend as we finish the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

