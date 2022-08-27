Deals
Hot and Drier This Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot and mainly dry this afternoon with temperatures sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Tennessee Valley. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms have been ongoing since around lunchtime, but most of this activity should be coming to an end as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be falling back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copy and paste kind of forecast into the rest of your weekend on Sunday with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s and more hit and miss chances for showers and storms. There’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be ready for a possible 30 minute to an hour delay as a stray storm passes by during the afternoon and evening. Any convection will be coming to an end by sunset with overnight lows dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Typical summertime weather will continue through the last remaining days of August into your next work week. Expect afternoon highs to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and storms each day. Tuesday looks to be our wettest day at this time with another frontal boundary approaching the region, but it’s not going to be a washout by any means. It would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy though!

