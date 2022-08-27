Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August.

Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur Police’S vice/Narcotics Unit and DPD SWAT in a home on Runnymead Ave SW.

During the search, investigators found over six pounds of marijuana, 1.200 fentanyl-laced pills, synthetic cannabinoids, two firearms and $4,000.

Miller was arrested and charged with trafficking in cannabis and trafficking in illegal drugs. Miller was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.

Miller was not the only person arrested during the search.

La'Darrius Miller (left), Gary Freeman Jr. (right) (DPD)

Gary Freeman Jr., 23 was arrested and charged with the same as Miller. Freeman Jr. is also in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Natalie Hill, 43 was charged with possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hill was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $600 bond.

Rodney Garth, 51 was charged with loitering in a drug house. Garth was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.

More charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

