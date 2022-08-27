Deals
Birthplace of late Congressman John Lewis now historic marker

Friends and family members witnessed an private unveiling of the new historic marker that sits outside the birthplace of the late congressmen.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home in northern Pike County has been officially marked as the birthplace of the late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis, also known as the “Boy from Troy,” lived at his childhood home on Gardner Bassett Road (County Road 7755) with his 10 siblings and parents Willie Mae and Eddie Lewis where he started advocating for equality at a young age.

The civil right leader’s younger sister, Ethel Lewis-Tyner, told WSFA 12 News she never thought “in a million years” their home would be a part of history.

“I was shocked,Tyner said.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the childhood home of Lewis, now a historic landmark, will become part of the story of the civil rights movement in Alabama, starting with his birthplace and ending in Montgomery.

“The fact that that he is the “Boy from Troy,” and is known all over the world for all of all that he accomplished, this a great sense of pride for us,” Reeves said.

The family of John Lewis said at the unveiling ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry his legacy and continue making “good trouble.”

“When we see something that is not right, not fair, not just – we have a moral obligation to speak up and speak out,” Lewis’s nephew Jerrick said.

The late congressman’s family started the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute to continue the fight for equality by supporting civil rights education and engaging in social justice, education equality, and health awareness.

