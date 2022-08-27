48 Blitz: Check out all the Week 1 scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first full week of high school football is in the books.

Now, sights are set on Week 1 across the North Alabama area. 48 Blitz is live every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week.

Watch this week’s 48 Blitz Preview Show:

Georgia Chambers and Carl Prather gear up for Week 1 of the High School Football season

Here are the 48 Blitz featured Week 1 games :

Game of the Week: Fyffe at Geraldine (34 - 6)

48 Blitz Week 1 high school football: Game of the Week

Saks at Sylvania ( 6 - 19 )

Decatur at Austin (28 - 14)

Athens at Bob Jones (21 - 44)

Douglas at DAR (56 - 7)

Madison Academy at Randolph (33 - 46)

Oxford at Huntsville (35 -20)

Albertville at Boaz (41 - 30)

Colbert County at Sheffield (51-20)

Florence at Muscle Shoals (28-44)

Carbon Hill at Decatur Heritage (16 - 26)

Lawrence Co. at Guntersville (0 - 55)

Other area games this week:

St. John Paul II at Sacred Heart (Mississippi) (30 - 6)

Clements at West Limestone (20 - 56)

Section at Valley Head (20 - 26 OT)

Danville at Falkville (15 - 41)

Asbury at Ider (0-28)

Central-Florence at East Limestone (31 - 35)

Vina at Addison (0 - 69)

Meek at Hackelburg (34 - 14)

Cherokee at Waterloo (14 - 61)

Tharptown at Phillips (22-37)

Phil Campbell at Lamar County (30 - 24)

Dade County at North Sand Mountain (50 - 13)

Victory Christian at Whitesburg Christian (20 - 27)

Mae Jemison at Tanner (46-61)

Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain (20 - 16)

Rogers at Lauderdale County (24 - 13)

Mars Hill Bible at Brooks (64 - 35)

Russellville at Deshler (7-14)

Winston County at East Lawrence (40 - 15)

Colbert Heights at Wilson (19 - 18)

Lee at Madison County (20 - 13)

Sardis at New Hope (6 - 14)

Scottsboro at North Jackson (27 - 18)

Arab at Brewer (35 - 0)

West Morgan at Ardmore (49 - 0)

Priceville at Fairview (54 - 47)

Hatton at Columbia (54 - 14)

Grissom at Hazel Green (0-23)

Jasper at Cullman (21 - 42)

Etowah at Fort Payne (14-26)

Jackson-Olin at Hartselle (6 - 39)

Huffman at Sparkman (0 - 42)

Crossville at Collinsville (Saturday)

