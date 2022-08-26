Warmer temps with storm chances for Friday & your weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! We have fair skies with us to start off our Friday morning with temps in the low to middle 70s.

Things will feel quite muggy heading out the door with areas of patchy but dense fog developing in areas that saw rainfall yesterday. Skies will be mainly sunny today with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Isolated to widely scattered heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon hours. Rain shower and storm activity should begin to wind down after sunset tonight, just in time for high school football games to kick off.

A few clouds will stay with us overnight with areas of dense fog likely for Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The weekend forecast looks fairly typical for late August with high humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday should be mostly sunny with just isolated shower and storm chances. Sunday will bring a slightly better chance of rain shower and storm coverage for the afternoon.

Next week is trending a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, scattered showers and storms will be expected each afternoon.

