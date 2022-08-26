Power restored to most of previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage.

According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.

The outage was reported around 6:50 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., much of the area’s power had been restored.

The spokesperson said service will be restored as quickly as possible to those remaining.

