Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

