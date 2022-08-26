Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene and the suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
