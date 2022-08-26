Deals
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police...
According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday.

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.

Whitehead has resigned from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sims released the following statement:

“We hold all employees of the sheriff’s office to a higher standard. I expect my deputies to meet that standard, whether on duty or off duty. When that standard is not met, action will be taken. Law enforcement officers are to enforce the law and maintain public trust while doing so. I will not accept anything short of that.”

