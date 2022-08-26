Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Javon Williams and Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue in Decatur.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 25. At the scene, officers arrested 38-year-old Preston Nelson on the charge of murder, according to online court documents.

According to the Decatur Police, Nelson parked in a handicap spot near the store’s entrance and waited until Sain came out. Once Sain was behind Nelson’s car he reversed, pinning Sain between his Mercury Grand Marquis LS and another car.

According to a criminal complaint, Nelson attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by a civilian, that is when Nelson’s vehicle stalled. Sain was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nelson was booked into the Morgan County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Amy Brown says she saw a driver hit and ultimately kill a woman.

Brown said she was leaving Walmart with her young son when she saw a car slowly backing out of a parking spot. She said he started to speed up and pinned a woman between his car and another one. She then saw him drive away leaving this woman’s lifeless body.

Several witnesses yelled at him to turn around and he did.

He came back and kneeled down next to the body. Brown said she was shocked by what he did next.

“He comes and kneels down beside her and takes his hands, puts it in her blood and puts it all over his face,” Brown said. ”He stands up. My son started screaming at him and he stood up it was an unreal look in his eyes.”

Brown said she doesn’t think this was an accident.

“It seemed like it was done intentionally,” Brown said. “No remorse. I mean how could you just come up and not check a pulse, but you lay your hands.”

Brown said she will never forget what she saw.

“It was horrific,” Brown said. “It is something I will never be able to take out of my mind.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Huntsville Police Department
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men arrested on murder charges for Georgia shooting

Latest News

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of...
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Ivey continues advancing broadband access across state
Ways to manage credit card debt
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Ways to Manage Credit Card Debt
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn