Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
