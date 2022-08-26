Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of...
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Huntsville Police Department
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men arrested on murder charges for Georgia shooting

Latest News

Preston Nelson
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Ivey continues advancing broadband access across state
Ways to manage credit card debt
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Ways to Manage Credit Card Debt
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn