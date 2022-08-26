Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

