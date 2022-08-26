Deals
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur, two suspects charged with Capital Murder

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot next to a dumpster just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.

The victim was identified as Daniel Abbate, 20, and it was determined that he had been shot. According to Decatur Police, two people were responsible for Abbate’s death.

On Monday morning, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. The second suspect was identified as Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Fuqua turned himself in and is charged with Capital Murder.

The 17-year-old’s name and picture will not be released.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown has set no bond for the individuals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

