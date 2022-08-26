Deals
Gov. Ivey continues advancing broadband access across state

Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Kay Ivey.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds that will provide broadband services in numerous rural areas throughout Alabama.

The grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state.

The expanded broadband service will serve more than 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers will supply access to broadband service, but households and businesses will pay for connecting to the service.

“I extend my thanks to legislators who realize the importance and the huge impact that access to broadband services mean for Alabama,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I also thank the service providers for their willingness to be a part of this mission to change the lives of Alabamians.”

In 2021, Gov. Ivey signed legislation that would focus on broadband expansion in Alabama, this created ADECA’s Alabama Digital Expansion Division. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the Broadband Accessibility Fund grants from state funds allocated by the Legislature.

Some affected areas and their grants awarded are in Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson and Lauderdale counties. Colbert County is getting $1.2 million to Comcast Cable Communications which will affect 1,567 households, businesses and public establishments.

DeKalb County is receiving $3.4 million for Farmers Telecommunications Corp. for several communities in that county. $4.37 million for Farmers Telecommunications Corp. in Jackson County will provide broadband access to 1,818 households, businesses and public buildings. Spectrum Southeast in Lauderdale County is getting $2.31 million to provide broadband access near the town of Waterloo.

“Having access to high-speed internet service can change the world for families in rural areas particularly when it comes to education, health care or running a business,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I am honored to have the trust that Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature have placed in ADECA to administer this program that is making a difference for people throughout the state.”

