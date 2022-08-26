Friday Afternoon Forecast

Happy Friday!

Noticing some clouds this afternoon and humidity as you walk out the door. For now not much is showing up on radar.

A few to numerous showers expected late this afternoon, downpours are possible for your Friday. In the middle to upper 80s for highs.

For the rest of the evening, we have chances for showers and storms with the possibility of dense patchy fog development.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

A drier trend as we head into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

