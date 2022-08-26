Deals
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Overcast W/ Chances for Rain(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Happy Friday!

Noticing some clouds this afternoon and humidity as you walk out the door. For now not much is showing up on radar.

A few to numerous showers expected late this afternoon, downpours are possible for your Friday. In the middle to upper 80s for highs.

For the rest of the evening, we have chances for showers and storms with the possibility of dense patchy fog development.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

A drier trend as we head into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

