HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The end of the week means it is Flower Friday!

Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden is telling us all about the Scarlet Rosemallow. Find out why this rosy hibiscus was a favorite among presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.