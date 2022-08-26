Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Fall Home and Garden Show: The latest in home design and building

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is coming and as the seasons change, so do the trends.

If you’re looking to make some upgrades your house and your consumed by HGTV and Pinterest projects, put down the phone and grab some tickets to the Fall Home and Garden Show happening in Huntsville.

The show will focus on home and building products, landscaping, remodeling and outdoor living. Over 200 businesses are coming out to show off their best work and give you the best advice.

New to the Fall Home and Garden Show this year is your chance to “Ask the Experts.” Meet the industry’s local leading interior and landscape design experts. Book a free personalized consultation with Wilder Roots or Indian Creek Nursery to answer your home decor, renovating or landscaping questions.

The show takes place August 27 - 28 at the Von Braun Center. For more information and tickets. Visit huntsvillehomeshows.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed in Decatur crash
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Huntsville Police Department
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men arrested on murder charges for Georgia shooting