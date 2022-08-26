Fall Home and Garden Show: The latest in home design and building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is coming and as the seasons change, so do the trends.

If you’re looking to make some upgrades your house and your consumed by HGTV and Pinterest projects, put down the phone and grab some tickets to the Fall Home and Garden Show happening in Huntsville.

The show will focus on home and building products, landscaping, remodeling and outdoor living. Over 200 businesses are coming out to show off their best work and give you the best advice.

New to the Fall Home and Garden Show this year is your chance to “Ask the Experts.” Meet the industry’s local leading interior and landscape design experts. Book a free personalized consultation with Wilder Roots or Indian Creek Nursery to answer your home decor, renovating or landscaping questions.

The show takes place August 27 - 28 at the Von Braun Center. For more information and tickets. Visit huntsvillehomeshows.com.

