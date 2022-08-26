Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning.

According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.

An active investigation is underway at the location.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.