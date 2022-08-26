Deals
Athletes gear up for annual Rocketman Triathlon

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting
By Kellie Miller
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 28, hundreds of athletes from across the southeast will be in Huntsville competing in the Rocketman Triathlon! This is North Alabama’s Premier Olympic Distance Race, and it benefits a great cause.

About 200 athletes will take part in the race at Ditto Landing. They’ll swim 1500 meters, bike 25 miles, and run just over 6 miles. Race director Eric Broyles said athletes of all abilities will compete in Rocketman, and that’s what makes this premier race so special!

“We try to create inclusive events that appeal to a wide range of physical abilities,” Broyles said. “Our youngest competitor this year is 13 years-old...Our oldest competitor is in their 70s. We have a woman who is competing who is paralyzed below the knees. It provides an opportunity for people of all classes and all physical abilities to participate in the community event.”

The race is put on by Team Rocket Tri Club, a group of local athletes on a mission to promote health and wellness in their community. The group also raises money for various charities in North Alabama. Last year, club members raised more than $50,000 for various organizations. This year, the race benefits the Huntsville Madison County Rescue Squad.

“They are an excellent organization, they have supported us for years and years,” Broyles said.

The race begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 28 at Ditto Landing. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the athletes all morning!

