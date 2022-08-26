Ala., Ga. Power offering rebate for smart thermostat purchases

ALABAMA/GEORGIA (WTVM) - Alabama Power customers can earn a $200 reimbursement by purchasing a smart thermostat, and Georgia customers will receive $75.

According to Georgia Power, a smart thermostat helps you save energy, time and money at home.

Applicants must:

Be an active residential customer of Alabama Power

Purchase and install a smart thermostat in their home on or after January 1, 2022

Submit proof of purchase on or before December 1, 2022, containing the following information: Purchase date Brand and model Amount paid for the thermostat Proof of payment

Reside in a single-family home; multi-family residences (such as apartments) and mobile homes do not qualify

Be the homeowner or have the homeowner’s consent to install the thermostat

Reimbursement:

Reimbursement amount will be based on the price the customer paid for the thermostat(s) as shown on proof of payment, not to exceed $200

The reimbursement will be in the form of a digital gift card sent via email (Note: Digital gift card expires six months after delivery )

Limited to one reimbursement per eligible account during the offer period

More than one thermostat may be submitted for reimbursement on the same application

Qualifying Thermostats: Thermostats must be:

New (used, rebuilt or refurbished equipment is not eligible)

Installed at the Alabama Power service address listed on the application

Listed on the Qualifying Products List at the time of purchase

For Alabama qualifying products, click here. For Georgia qualifying products, click here. For other Alabama rebate offers, click here. For other Georgia rebate offers, click here.

The applicant’s account must not have received a smart thermostat rebate or free smart thermostat from Alabama Power in the past.

A spokesman for Georgia Power, Eric Arnold, said this is a way to save money and get money back.

“A Georgia power customer can go on market place and there’s a host of thermostats that they can qualify for, and depending on the cost of it, we will, like I said before pay up to 75 dollars up to 50 of the cost of that rebate,” said Arnold.

According to the website, customers will need to allow up to 30 days for the “processing of required paperwork, proof of purchase, and payout of the reimbursement. Reimbursement will be in the form of a digital gift card sent via email.”

