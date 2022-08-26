2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired.

The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.

During a press conference, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell was joined by the local police department’s Public Information Officer Cedarious Thomas, Cpt. Kevin Carter and Det. Kristin King.

“The city of West Point as an organization does not condone any act of racial disparity,” said Mayor Trammel.

Thomas says six patrol officers and an investigator were dispatched to 405 Hill Lane on Aug. 7., days after a robbery was reported.

“We believe that any form of racism, any form is unacceptable in our community and we’ll make every effort to put an end to it,” said Mayor Trammel.

Officials say one of the suspects was 17-year-old Justin Hines, the son of Tomeisha Madden, who filed the complaint against Officer Donald Bramblett.

According to Thomas, officers were there to execute search warrants for any firearms Hines may have had.

“It is during that time that Officer Bramblett is seen and heard on video entering the front yard of the home at 405 Hill Lane. The investigation was unable to determine exactly what exactly was said by Officer Bramblett. However, witness testimony indicated that no officer heard him say a racial slur,” said Thomas.

However, Madden, the mother of the 17-year-old, claims Officer Bramblett used the ‘n-word’ while referring to her son and tossed her Ring camera into nearby bushes.

On Aug. 26, the department said Bramblett was fired for acting out of the scope of his authority, giving excuses for his actions that were not consistent with the circumstances.

Officer Elizabeth Wegienka was also terminated for reasons unrelated to this case.

The remaining officers will return to work with two completing code of conduct counseling and one receiving a written warning.

“The city will announce measures soon to announce that all the staff, all the city staff will be currently trained on impact, ethical and racial bias. All city staff will be held accountable for all their own actions,” said Mayor Trammel.

Officials say Bramblett did not document or discuss his actions.

The West Point Police department says they reviewed the body camera footage but, again, could not determine what exactly was said.

Madden says she turned her son in as soon as she found out about the search warrant. However, the 17-year-old is currently not incarcerated.

Investigators also determined no robbery actually happened. However, Cpt. Kevin Carter said the case against Hines is still open and will proceed if he’s indicted.

In a statement to News Leader 9, Attorney Wendell Major who represents Madden says the following:

