“We could do more things with our money.”: Reactions to President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The big news of student loan debt relief is something some thought would never happen.

“I was shocked,” said Jasmine Lawry of Alabama A&M. “Biden has been talking about this for a while, and I thought that he was joking, but to actually see it in action, I think is cool.”

The Department of Education will forgive up to 20-thousand dollars for Pell Grant recipients and up to 10-thousand dollars for non-Pell Grant recipients. Student loan debt in the nation stands at 1.6 trillion dollars with student loan debt having a disproportionate affect on African-American borrowers. Alabama A&M student Miya White says 10-thousand dollars could be just what people need for more disposable income.

“We could do more things with our money,” she said. “We could put it back into our families if we wanted to. I mean, we’re in a time where entrepreneurship is a big thing and generation wealth is now a big thing. And a lot of people of color especially are trying to achieve that.”

The debt relief won’t be treated as taxable income for federal income tax purposes. The Department of Education estimates that, among borrowers who are eligible for relief, 21% are 25 years and under. 44% are ages 26-39. More than a third are borrowers age 40 and up, including 5% of borrowers who are senior citizens.

Fellow Bulldog Amaya Hall says she’s heard the argument over fairness to those who have paid their loans, stating “I feel that their feeling is fair, that they had to struggle to pay back their loans, but at the same time, I feel like they should be relieved that their children, and so on and so forth, shouldn’t have to worry as hard about paying back those loans for school.”

For undergraduate loans, this three part plan will cut the amount that borrowers have to pay each month from 10 percent of their discretionary income to 5 percent.

For example, a typical single public school teacher with an undergraduate degree making 44-thousand a year would pay only 56 dollars a month on their loans with this new plan, compared to the almost 200 dollars they pay now under the most recent income-driven repayment plan.

