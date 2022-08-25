Two Huntsville men arrested on murder charges for Georgia shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested on murder charges for a shooting that took place in Walker County, Georgia, on Aug. 1.

The United States Marshals Service said it helped local authorities arrest Johntae Kavon Collier on Aug. 10 in Huntsville. Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge.

Collier was then transported to the Walker County Jail in Georgia.

Eric Dodds was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Huntsville on Aug. 16. Dodds was booked into the Limestone County Jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County, Georgia.

