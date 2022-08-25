Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Noticing some clouds this afternoon and humidity as you walk out the door. For now not much is showing up on radar.

A few to numerous showers expected late this afternoon, paired with heavy cloud coverage has kept us on the cooler side of the 80s. Humid, nonetheless.

For the rest of the evening, we have chances for showers and storms, but the bulk of that moisture is to the south and is mostly going to remain that way.

Lows dip into the low 70s overnight.

A drier trend as we head into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

