Scattered storms today with heavy rain potential

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cloud cover has lingered overnight keeping our morning temperatures warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s, some areas of patchy fog will be likely for the morning commute. 

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy for the morning hours with some isolated light rain showers.  Clouds will start to thin out a bit for the afternoon giving us a bit more sunshine than the past few days, highs will reach the middle 80s.  Scattered rain showers and storms are expected through the afternoon with concerns of heavier rainfall, frequent lightning and some brief wind gusts. 

We will stay partly cloudy overnight with warm lows near 70 degrees by daybreak Friday.  Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs topping out in the upper 80s, humidity levels will be on the higher side with isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms expected during the afternoon. 

The weekend forecast looks fairly typical for late August with high humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  Saturday should be mostly sunny with just isolated shower and storm chances.  Sunday will bring a slightly better chance of rain shower and storm coverage for the afternoon.

