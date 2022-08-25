Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne.

Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.

A deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver began struggling with the deputy before he was detained and arrested.

Lucas Clay Posey was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.