Man found guilty for 2019 shooting, sentenced to life in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Marcus McCarver was facing a capital murder charge for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2019, but was found guilty of a lesser charge.

McCarver was found guilty of felony murder on June 15.

In 2019, McCarver shot and killed Austin D’mar Rich at a Huntsville apartment complex.

Rich’s mother said it has been a long three years since her son was killed. She said she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

“It is a relief,” said Laquana Rich. “I am so happy. It doesn’t bring Austin back, but it gives him justice.”

McCarver’s defense attorney, Bruce Gardner, said he hoped for a different outcome.

“It’s a mixed bag, for me,” said Gardner. “Anytime a client is charged with a capital offense and gets a lesser included verdict, it’s a victory.”

Under a felony murder conviction, Gardner said McCarver faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.

