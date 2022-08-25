Man found guilty for 2019 shooting, sentenced to life in prison
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.
Marcus McCarver was facing a capital murder charge for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2019, but was found guilty of a lesser charge.
McCarver was found guilty of felony murder on June 15.
In 2019, McCarver shot and killed Austin D’mar Rich at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Rich’s mother said it has been a long three years since her son was killed. She said she was happy with the jury’s verdict.
“It is a relief,” said Laquana Rich. “I am so happy. It doesn’t bring Austin back, but it gives him justice.”
McCarver’s defense attorney, Bruce Gardner, said he hoped for a different outcome.
“It’s a mixed bag, for me,” said Gardner. “Anytime a client is charged with a capital offense and gets a lesser included verdict, it’s a victory.”
Under a felony murder conviction, Gardner said McCarver faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.
