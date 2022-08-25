Deals
Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related charge

Jason Roger Emerson
Jason Roger Emerson(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An instructor at the Limestone County Tech School turned himself in on Aug. 23 after being charged with having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old.

According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, deputies with the sheriff’s office completed a report that a juvenile had been harassed in and out of class by an instructor. A warrant was served for harassment against Jason Roger Emerson and he was arrested on April 27. He was released on a $500 bond shortly after the arrest.

After the case was presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury, Emerson was charged with “school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years old.” This is a felony charge.

Emerson turned himself in and he was booked into the Limestone County Jail. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

