Huntsville’s #1 city celebration showcases local bands and vendors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big party is happening on Thursday because Huntsville was named the best city to live in by U.S. News and World Report Survey.

Huntsville city leaders are celebrating this honor by showcasing local talent.

They’re offering free tours of the historic downtown area where there will be local vendors selling food and other products.

To top it all off, there will be live music. Several local groups will perform starting at 5 p.m. Starting off the night is a showcase of Huntsville women in music followed by Billy Allen and The Pollies and the Lamont Landers Band.

“We see events and music as a quality of life aspect for our citizens,” said City of Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella. “To be able to deliver that back for events like these is something really important for us to show our appreciation for the people that live here that make it the number one city to live in America.”

The #1 City Celebration starts at 5 p.m. and should last until 10 p.m.

