Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted murderer and kidnapper was sentenced to death in Huntsville on Thursday.

Warren Hardy’s death sentence was handed down at the Madison County Courthouse on August 25. Hardy was convicted of shooting and killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016 after he stole her car to pursue his ex-girlfriend.

Hardy was convicted on April 14.

Hardy was found guilty on the following charges:

Capital Murder

Kidnapping (two counts)

Domestic Violence

Discharging a Firearm

On April 15, the same jury recommended the death penalty to Judge Chris Comer.

“This was a very difficult case for them to participate in. they worked very hard and I absolutely agree with their verdict and I believe it’s just,” Tim Gann, prosecutor for the Madison County District’s Attorney Office said after the verdict in April.

Hardy kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s daughter and her stepfather at gunpoint in 2016, and when bystander Kathy Lundy came out her home, He demanded her car keys and then shot and killed her.

“She is not even related to this case and what he did to her and how he left her there is absolutely deserving of the death penalty,” Gann said.

It was that fact that defense attorney Larry Marsili says made it difficult to overcome.

“Most of the capital cases, there is some degree of culpability with the people involved. They have somehow made some decision that put themselves in the circumstances. That is certainly not the case here and I think that weighs heavily,” Marsili said in April.

During the trial, the defense urged the court to recommend life in prison so Hardy could see his daughter.

“It’s a difficult decision for them to have to make. I understand and respect that, obviously we’re very disappointed with that recommendation,” Marsili said.

Gann says Lundy’s family can finally have some closure.

“In a case like this nobody is happy. This is not a happy time but at the end of the day there’s something satisfying when justice is served and I think that’s what they’re feeling right now,” Gann said.

