Huntsville Ballet Company set to start new season in full force

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready to twirl into the upcoming Huntsville Ballet Company (HBC) season. Because to COVID, it’s been a long time since they’ve had a full season. They’re hoping it’ll look a lot more normal this year.

The company’s past two seasons were either cut short or modified for dancer and audience safety. First they stopped performing all together, but company owners were worried the HBC wouldn’t survive. They started performing private, masked shows in the studio. Even their choreography had to adapt by incorporating social distancing.

Eventually, they moved into performance halls. At the same time, they’ve been dancing without the orchestra.

That’s changing now too, the musicians are back in house. Artistic Director of the Huntsville Ballet Company Phillip Otto says the pandemic has been really tough on all artists in the city, especially the ballet dancers

“One thing I’m so proud of is the dancers stuck through it,” said Otto. “There was a time where we couldn’t pay them but they still came to work. This is a professional company and this is what they get paid to do.”

Their season starts on October 21 with a performance of HBC Unplugged. It’s the world premiere of Tumbleweed Suite, choreographed by Otto.

It will be followed by their annual Nutcracker performance in December, HBC Off-Stage, a variety of popular dances, in February and the season will end with Cinderella in April. Tickets are available here.

