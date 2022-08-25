Fort Payne man arrested on 50 counts for possession of child pornography

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Forty Payne man was arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Fort Payne Police Department received a tip from a member of the Alabama Internet Crimes against Children’s Task Force which led to a search warrant at the home of Timothy Estep, 33.

“Investigations of this nature are always difficult but successful when the community and the police department work together to keep our children safe,” Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said in a statement. " I want to thank both the detective division and patrol division in working together conducting a safe ad successful search warrant and arrest of the suspect.”

Estep is currently held in the Dekalb County Detention Center with a $750,000 bond.

