Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook.

Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes.

Once the register opened, you can see him reach over the counter and push the clerk. Officers say he stole some money from the register and took off.

If you’ve seen him, detectives want to hear from you.

Police are still looking for a few people in the area.

Officers say Aprena Phillips stole someone’s phone and then accessed the person’s accounts and financial records. Phillips is wanted for identity theft.

Christopher Lawson is accused of cashing stolen checks, he is wanted for theft by deception.

Melinda Handley is wanted on a methamphetamine possession charge.

Huntsville Police says Natalie Perryman is wanted for interference with custody. Perryman is accused of taking children out of state without a judge’s order.

Marico Hardin Jr. is accused of scamming an elderly woman out of over $10,000.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

