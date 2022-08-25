Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook.

Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes.

Once the register opened, you can see him reach over the counter and push the clerk. Officers say he stole some money from the register and took off.

If you’ve seen him, detectives want to hear from you.

Police are still looking for a few people in the area.

Officers say Aprena Phillips stole someone’s phone and then accessed the person’s accounts and financial records. Phillips is wanted for identity theft.

Christopher Lawson is accused of cashing stolen checks, he is wanted for theft by deception.

Melinda Handley is wanted on a methamphetamine possession charge.

Huntsville Police says Natalie Perryman is wanted for interference with custody. Perryman is accused of taking children out of state without a judge’s order.

Marico Hardin Jr. is accused of scamming an elderly woman out of over $10,000.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Madden was arrested for second-degree rape.
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School
Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Four WAFF reporters are live from candidate headquarters.
Results are in for Huntsville, Scottsboro municipal elections
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Student Loan Forgiveness
“We could do more things with our money.”: Reactions to President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan
Student loan relief on the way
Student loan relief on the way
Athens High School turns to virtual learning following two “gas smell” reports
Athens High School turns to virtual learning following “gas smell” reports