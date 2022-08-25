Deals
City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications

Athens Mayor's Youth Commission
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is accepting applications from high school students for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission.

The commission gives interested high school students in grades 10-12 who attend Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or students that are home schooled in Athens, the opportunity to learn about local government.

Students that are accepted will be meet with mentors once a month October through May to participate in community service projects, a community grant program and the podcast, “All In With Athens.” Students will also be required to attend a city council meeting and an Athens City Board of Education meeting.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said this program is for those students that want to learn and serve their community.

“We need a mixture of all students, and really, we would love to be that program that inspires a student who maybe isn’t involved in something else,” Marks said in a statement. “Not everyone is an athlete. Not everyone makes straight As. If you have a desire to learn and serve, then we would love for you to turn in an application. One year a student simply wrote on his application, ‘I might be somebody one day.’ Well, that’s exactly the student we want to help build confidence in becoming exactly who he wants to be.”

The program will accept nearly 40 students, including students that served last year.

To apply online, click here. Applications are due at city hall by Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

