A candid conversation about anxiety with author of “Anxiety Elephants”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Anxiety is a hard topic, one that we usually try to avoid. But when it happens, it can feel as big as a heard of elephants crushing everything around you.

Caris Snider gets the mental health journey very well, and that’s why she’s written ”Anxiety Elephants” — a 31 day devotional to help stomp out anxiety.

For a long time, she never thought anxiety was real, until she experienced it herself. Now, she is sharing her story with others as a way to remind people they’re not alone. Through her devotional, readers will find different scripture and learn practical tools to better understand and overcome their own anxiety.

“Anxiety Elephants for Tweens” is her latest release, one for boys and one for girls. Adults aren’t the only ones who have questions about their mental health! The 90-day devotional is specifically geared toward preadolescents to help them better understand their emotions and how to overcome that anxiety that creeps in.

You can find “Anxiety Elephants” wherever you buy books and at carissnider.com. For more tips and everyday encouragement, follow @carrissnider on Instagram.

