Athens High School turns to virtual learning following “gas smell” reports

Athens High School turns to virtual learning following two “gas smell” reports
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Since classes started for Athens High School there have been two reports of “gas smells”, the first on Aug. 19 and the second on Aug. 23. In both occurrences students and faculty in the school were told to leave the building until it was deemed safe.

According to a Facebook post from Athens High School, students will turn to virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The statement also says that while students are not in the school, a thorough safety check will be conducted by the City of Athens Gas Department and the school’s ACS HVAC contractor.

According to the post, there were no related health and/or safety threats to students and staff. The gas at the school was “completely turned off” on Wednesday.

The message applies only to AHS. If you have any questions please contact Willie Moore, AHS Executive Principal at (256) 233-6613 or willie.moor@acs-k12.org

