Wednesday Evening Forecast

Through Friday
Through Friday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A few showers late this afternoon, paired with heavy cloud coverage has kept us on the cooler side of the 80s. Humid, nonetheless.

For the rest of the evening, we have chances for showers and storms with the bulk of that moisture to the south... and is mostly going to remain that way.

Lows dip into the upper 60/ low 70s overnight.

More chances for showers and storms rolling into your Thursday afternoon hours. We could see some downpours with this.

A drier trend as we head into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s.

