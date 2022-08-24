Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Tigers named 2022 Team captains

Shenker, Hall, Pappoe elected captains
John Samuel Shenker (left), Derick Hall (Center), and Owen Pappoe (right), were named Auburn...
John Samuel Shenker (left), Derick Hall (Center), and Owen Pappoe (right), were named Auburn Football Team captains for the 2022 season.(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Auburn Tigers football program will rely on three seniors and their leadership to lead the 2022 football team to a potential successful season. Head Coach Bryan Harsin announced that Tight End John Samuel Shenker, Linebacker Own Pappoe, and Linebacker Derick Hall were elected as Team Captains.

“When you have a group of 120 guys and you get chosen to lead something and we talk about that in our meetings how important leaderships is,” Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin said during a press conference announcing the trio.

“It means the world to me specially cause it’s my 2nd year straight want to thank my teammates for believing in me,” Pappoe added.

“We have a new season coming up,” Hall said. “So I try everyday come in and prove myself and have this team take the next step and my peers and coaches and people in this facilities chose for me to be team captain some I’m honored.”

“Growing up watching these guys and seeing guys picked for this opportunity it’s truly special for me the fact that our peers and teammates chose this,” Shenker added. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

Pappoe captained the Tigers last season, becoming Auburn’s first repeat captain since center Reese Dismukes in 2013-14.

Hall registered nine sacks in 2021, with 12.5 sacks in his career.

Shenker set program season records for tight ends with 33 receptions for 413 yards in 2021.

Auburn host Mercer September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
Huntsville Police: 6 people face charges in shooting on Judith Lane
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 0: Play of the Week
48 Blitz Week 0: Play of the Week
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama head coach Nick Saban again highest paid football coach
WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
48 Blitz Week 1 high school football: Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week 1 high school football: Game of the Week