Tigers named 2022 Team captains

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Auburn Tigers football program will rely on three seniors and their leadership to lead the 2022 football team to a potential successful season. Head Coach Bryan Harsin announced that Tight End John Samuel Shenker, Linebacker Own Pappoe, and Linebacker Derick Hall were elected as Team Captains.

“When you have a group of 120 guys and you get chosen to lead something and we talk about that in our meetings how important leaderships is,” Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin said during a press conference announcing the trio.

“It means the world to me specially cause it’s my 2nd year straight want to thank my teammates for believing in me,” Pappoe added.

“We have a new season coming up,” Hall said. “So I try everyday come in and prove myself and have this team take the next step and my peers and coaches and people in this facilities chose for me to be team captain some I’m honored.”

“Growing up watching these guys and seeing guys picked for this opportunity it’s truly special for me the fact that our peers and teammates chose this,” Shenker added. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

Pappoe captained the Tigers last season, becoming Auburn’s first repeat captain since center Reese Dismukes in 2013-14.

Hall registered nine sacks in 2021, with 12.5 sacks in his career.

Shenker set program season records for tight ends with 33 receptions for 413 yards in 2021.

Auburn host Mercer September 3rd.

