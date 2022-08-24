Deals
Suspect indicted for 2021 Huntsville manslaughter

Vincent Harmon
Vincent Harmon(HPD)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Grand Jury of Madison County indicted a man for manslaughter for a crime that occurred in 2021.

The Huntsville Police Department says that Seth Anderson, 20, was killed by Vincent Harmon on April 19, 2021. At the time, Harmon was charged with reckless murder after shooting Anderson.

On July 29, the Grand Jury of Madison County issued an indictment for Harmon, charging him with manslaughter.

Anderson was the son of UAH shooter, Amy Bishop Anderson.

