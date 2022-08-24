Deals
Spotty storms Wednesday, Thursday looking wetter

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Things are starting off on a warm and muggy note this Wednesday morning with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s, areas of patchy fog have developed and will stay with us through the morning commute. 

Skies will stay partly cloudy today with a light southwest breeze, highs will reach the middle to upper 80s again.  Showers and thunderstorms will develop into the late afternoon and will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall and lightning.  The cloud cover will linger into Thursday morning with some isolated showers possible overnight, areas of patchy fog will develop with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. 

We are still tracking the center of low pressure moving in from the west, given the latest model guidance the heaviest rainfall will miss us to the south.  Counties west of I-65 and south of the Tennessee River will have the best chance of seeing rainfall totals over ½ inch for Thursday with isolated to scattered storms expected during the day.  The low will track to the east Thursday night into Friday bringing in some slightly drier air. 

Isolated storms will round out the week on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s.  The weekend is looking drier at this point and also warmer with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.  Expect some rain showers and isolated storms for parts of the day Saturday and Sunday.

