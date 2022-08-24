Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Huntsville Culinary Month

Snoop Dogg releases new children’s animated series on YouTube

Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.
Snoop Dogg has released a new animated series for kids on YouTube.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg is entering the world of children’s programming with a new animated kids’ series.

“Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” launched on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London on the project.

The series features a colorful cast of dogs who use song, dance and rap to help teach social, emotional and cognitive skills aimed at toddlers to 8-year-old kids.

The rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who is the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

Snoop Dogg said as a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to him to build positive and educational environments for all children.

New episodes are planned to be released every Tuesday.

The series also has an accompanying album available on all streaming platforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Gregory Martin Hall
VIDEO: Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Kelton was arrested for shooting two people in Madison Sunday.
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
Huntsville Police: 6 people face charges in shooting on Judith Lane
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Mason Sisk
New court documents reveal Sisk was sexually abused as a child
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis