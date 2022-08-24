Deals
Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours.

According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd.

The road closure will start at 9 a.m. and last until 11 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be unable to cross from Capshaw Rd. over Jeff Rd. and onto Old Monrovia Rd. due to this, drivers will be urged to detour on Bishop Rd.

