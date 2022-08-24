Section of Old Monrovia Rd. to be closed Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Harvest-Monrovia Water Authority will be closing a section of Old Monrovia Rd. Thursday for two hours.

According to a press release from Madison County officials, the closure will take place near the address of 2661 Old Monrovia Rd.

The road closure will start at 9 a.m. and last until 11 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be unable to cross from Capshaw Rd. over Jeff Rd. and onto Old Monrovia Rd. due to this, drivers will be urged to detour on Bishop Rd.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.