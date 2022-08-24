Parents must ‘opt-in’ to mental health services in Alabama public schools

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Parents across Alabama have to take an extra step if they want their child to have access to mental health services at public schools.

State legislators passed HB 123 early in 2022, requiring parents to opt-in to the school’s services by filling out a form. This includes services like crisis intervention, small group guidance and mentorship.

This is just for students under 14 years old.

Madison County supervisor of student services Jennifer Whitt says they just created the new form and it should be circulating in classrooms by next week.

She says parents can opt in or out at any time, they just have to fill it out once a year.

There is an emergency exception: if the student is a threat to themselves or someone else. That student will still be required to receive help from the school.

Whitt says the form and these new rules help parents know what’s going on with their child.

“It’s just a way for parents to be more informed and more engaged because part of the law says that we’re supposed to keep parents informed,” said Whitt. “When a counselor does meet with a student we inform the parents of everything going on so that they know how to move forward.”

Another part of this law every school system must have a mental health service coordinator, Madison County has had one for about three years now.

