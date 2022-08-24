The next best books to add to your reading list
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for that next read to curl up on the couch with?
We’re checking with Lady Smith, owner of The Snail on the Wall Bookstore in Huntsville. She’s sharing some of her favorite books that are flying off the shelves right now and even some local authors to check out.
Lady’s Picks:
- Local Spotlight: With the Devil’s Help: A True Story of Poverty, Mental Illness, and Murder by Neil Wooten
- Local Spotlight: Rich Blood by Robert Bailey
- Fox Creek by William Kent Krueger
- Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
- A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting by Sophie Irwin
- Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
