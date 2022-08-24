New court documents claim Mason Sisk was sexually abused as a child

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A mitigating circumstances submission filed on Tuesday, reports that Mason Sisk, a Limestone County teen who confessed to killing his entire family, was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

The mitigating circumstances are factors that can be used to lessen the punishment of a crime or its severity, it is used to make the defendant’s actions understandable.

According to the filing, Sisk’s lawyers submitted the following list:

The Defendant’s chronological age at the time of the offense and the features of youth, such as immaturity, impetuosity, and the failure of the Defendant to appreciate the risks and consequences’ The Defendant had diminished culpability The Defendant’s emotional maturity and development The Defendant’s past exposure to violence The Defendant’s ability to deal with the police The Defendant’s mental-health history The Defendant’s potential for rehabilitation The Defendant was the victim of bullying behavior in school The Defendant has mental health diagnoses that diminish his culpability; The Defendant was the victim of and witness to familial abuse; The Defendant was the victim of sexual abuse as a small child;

Sisk plead not guilty to the murders in April of 2021.

His hearing is scheduled for August 26 at 9 a.m. and his trial is set to start on September 12.

