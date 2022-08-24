Deals
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School

By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School.

Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.

The DecaturDaily reports that Lawrence County Superintendent, Jon Smith says that the investigation was private to ensure the privacy of its students.

In an interview with DecaturDaily, Smith said that independent investigators determined that there was no evidence that indicated any person was directly at fault. Smith also told the DecaturDaily that the school’s resource officer was the one that reported the alleged rape to the Sheriff’s Office.

With the school now closed, Smith says the incident was unfortunate but there will be no chance of it happening again.

“As the community is aware, the court granted the district’s motion to close RAH. As such, there is no chance of this issue repeating at that location,” Smith said.

Approximately two months prior to the rape, the Lawrence County School Board voted 4-1 to close R.A. Hubbard due to the high cost and low enrollment.

Then in April, a federal judge ruled that the Lawrence County School Board could close the school.

