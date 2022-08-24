Deals
Learn more about local grows and sustainability at the Hillfolk Farmacy Workshops

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The South, especially the Tennessee Valley, has a rich history in agriculture that is still important today.

If you’re wanting to learn more about sustainability and the plants growing in your own area, look no further than Hillfolk Farmacy. Using ancient wisdom and Southern tradition, Hillfolk Farmacy sustainably grows produce and popular crops in north Alabama. They take the phrase “grow where you’re planted” seriously and focus on what is native to the area and environment.

Lauren Murphy is the farmer behind it all. This Fall, she wants to make sure everyone has access to this way of life.

The Hillfolk Farmacy Workshop Series is a new round of classes to teach others how to use local herbs and produce to their own advantage. She’s gathered some of the best of the best to host four different workshops at The Orion Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to snag your spot, visit theorionhuntsville.com.

