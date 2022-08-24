Lauderale Co. Jail deputies had drug exposure scare

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Early Saturday morning Florence Police officers brought someone into the jail. While the officers were booking the person passed out.

Officers then attempted to assist the person and used ammonia tablets to wake them up. According to Sheriff Singleton, officers thought the person was on Fentanyl.

Sheriff Singleton said that when the person woke up, they started to fight with the officers. Shortly after both officers started to show signs of drug exposure. The two officers and the person were then rushed to an emergency room for exposure to Fentanyl.

Sheriff Singleton says that the exposure to the officers was not from Fentanyl but from ammonia.

“Apparently the reaction was to the ammonia,” Sheriff Singleton said. “They felt light-headed, dizzy, had severe headaches and a lot of the symptoms of someone who might have been exposed to Fentanyl.”

The deputies are better and back to work but it is unknown if the person being booked was on any drug.

